There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

The price of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) closed at $3.39 in the last session, up 1.80% from day before closing price of $3.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4344527 shares were traded. ARDX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARDX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on March 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $6 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Williams Laura A sold 25,000 shares for $3.35 per share. The transaction valued at 83,632 led to the insider holds 294,430 shares of the business.

Blanks Robert sold 33,333 shares of ARDX for $121,042 on Jun 23. The insider now owns 266,134 shares after completing the transaction at $3.63 per share. On May 23, another insider, RAAB MICHAEL, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 11,357 shares for $3.65 each. As a result, the insider received 41,489 and left with 887,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARDX now has a Market Capitalization of 714.16M and an Enterprise Value of 619.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARDX has reached a high of $5.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9710, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9274.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARDX traded on average about 5.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.58M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 207.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.91M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ARDX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.4M with a Short Ratio of 18.40M, compared to 16.69M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.58% and a Short% of Float of 8.73%.

Earnings Estimates

