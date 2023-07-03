This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) closed the day trading at $0.29 down -1.69% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0050 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539920 shares were traded. SUNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3108 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SUNL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.07. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.60 from $4 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SUNL now has a Market Capitalization of 25.19M and an Enterprise Value of -42.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUNL has reached a high of $4.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3895, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0689.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SUNL traded about 573.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SUNL traded about 650.03k shares per day. A total of 85.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.81M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SUNL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.87M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 2.73M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 3.36%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $25.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.1M to a low estimate of $25.45M. As of the current estimate, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.59M, an estimated decrease of -12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.36M, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SUNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $117.24M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $109.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $98.51M, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $116.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150M and the low estimate is $77.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.