This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV)

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) closed the day trading at $18.75 down -0.11% from the previous closing price of $18.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549158 shares were traded. VERV stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.58.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VERV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.40 and its Current Ratio is at 15.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Bellinger Andrew sold 865 shares for $22.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,852 led to the insider holds 6,629 shares of the business.

Dorval Allison sold 554 shares of VERV for $12,243 on Nov 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,186 shares after completing the transaction at $22.10 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, GV 2017 GP, L.L.C., who serves as the Member of 10% Group of the company, sold 97,166 shares for $31.14 each. As a result, the insider received 3,025,611 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERV now has a Market Capitalization of 1.16B and an Enterprise Value of 733.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 363.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 219.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERV has reached a high of $43.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VERV traded about 700.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VERV traded about 826.62k shares per day. A total of 61.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.52M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VERV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.55M with a Short Ratio of 11.55M, compared to 12.6M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.64% and a Short% of Float of 26.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.8 and a low estimate of -$0.99, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.93, with high estimates of -$0.76 and low estimates of -$1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.84 and -$3.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.32. EPS for the following year is -$3.6, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$4.7.