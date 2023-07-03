Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

After finishing at $11.84 in the prior trading day, HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) closed at $10.88, down -8.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 939664 shares were traded. HPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HPK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 24, 2023, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Hollis Michael L. bought 9,256 shares for $22.42 per share. The transaction valued at 207,520 led to the insider holds 249,887 shares of the business.

HIGHTOWER JACK bought 131,539 shares of HPK for $2,893,858 on Jan 04. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,906,011 shares after completing the transaction at $22.00 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, HIGHTOWER JACK, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 35,399 shares for $21.88 each. As a result, the insider paid 774,530 and bolstered with 2,774,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.34B and an Enterprise Value of 2.15B. As of this moment, HighPeak’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPK has reached a high of $30.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.68.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 323.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 605.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 111.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.70M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HPK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 2.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 13.47%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HPK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.10 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $3.57, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.82 and $2.29.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $266.62M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $296M to a low estimate of $243.2M. As of the current estimate, HighPeak Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $201.43M, an estimated increase of 32.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $755.69M, up 49.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.