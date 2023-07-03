Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) closed at $0.11 in the last session, down -5.61% from day before closing price of $0.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0063 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2619752 shares were traded. TIVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1128 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1027.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TIVC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TIVC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.33M and an Enterprise Value of -1.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TIVC has reached a high of $2.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1220, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6867.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TIVC traded on average about 6.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 20.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.67M. Insiders hold about 10.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TIVC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 597.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 2.81M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $630k. It ranges from a high estimate of $630k to a low estimate of $630k. As of the current estimate, Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $528k, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $780k, an increase of 63.50% over than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $780k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $780k.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TIVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.89M and the low estimate is $4.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.