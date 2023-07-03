Understanding Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) through its ratios

In the latest session, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) closed at $2.43 up 5.19% from its previous closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3088534 shares were traded. ACET stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adicet Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when DUBIN STEVE bought 5,000 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 12,000 led to the insider holds 10,900 shares of the business.

GORDON CARL L bought 875,000 shares of ACET for $1,828,750 on Jun 27. The Director now owns 5,685,259 shares after completing the transaction at $2.09 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 875,000 shares for $2.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,828,750 and bolstered with 5,685,259 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACET now has a Market Capitalization of 99.23M and an Enterprise Value of -108.91M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACET has reached a high of $21.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4749, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.0097.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACET has traded an average of 679.79K shares per day and 2.46M over the past ten days. A total of 42.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.07% stake in the company. Shares short for ACET as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 2.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.33% and a Short% of Float of 11.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.81. EPS for the following year is -$2.71, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$3.67.