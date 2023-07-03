Understanding Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) through its ratios

In the latest session, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) closed at $6.97 down -0.29% from its previous closing price of $6.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 595108 shares were traded. LWLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lightwave Logic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.40 and its Current Ratio is at 32.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when El-Ahmadi Siraj Nour sold 100,000 shares for $7.77 per share. The transaction valued at 777,000 led to the insider holds 29,128 shares of the business.

Bucchi Ronald A sold 27,625 shares of LWLG for $226,663 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 81,124 shares after completing the transaction at $8.21 per share. On May 15, another insider, Marcelli James S., who serves as the President, COO of the company, sold 57,000 shares for $4.57 each. As a result, the insider received 260,262 and left with 289,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LWLG now has a Market Capitalization of 799.73M and an Enterprise Value of 773.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LWLG has reached a high of $12.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LWLG has traded an average of 856.56K shares per day and 815.76k over the past ten days. A total of 113.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.40% stake in the company. Shares short for LWLG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 22.16M with a Short Ratio of 22.16M, compared to 20.36M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.37% and a Short% of Float of 19.47%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.