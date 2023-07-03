Understanding Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)’s financial health through ratios

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) closed the day trading at $0.11 down -7.16% from the previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0083 from its previous closing price. On the day, 278304946 shares were traded. MULN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1145 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1052.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MULN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when New Jonathan sold 159,066 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 36,506 led to the insider holds 8,611 shares of the business.

Michery David sold 14,937,660 shares of MULN for $4,726,276 on Feb 16. The CEO, President now owns 113,665,510 shares after completing the transaction at $0.32 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, PUCKETT KENT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider received 33,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MULN now has a Market Capitalization of 28.25M and an Enterprise Value of -18.09M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has reached a high of $35.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3754.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MULN traded about 81.14M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MULN traded about 318.17M shares per day. A total of 643.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 636.34M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MULN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 27.04M with a Short Ratio of 27.04M, compared to 32.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.10% and a Short% of Float of 11.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4 and a low estimate of $4, while EPS last year was -$2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.25, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $3.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $37.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.3M to a low estimate of $37.3M. As of the current estimate, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.8M, an estimated increase of 152.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.1M, an increase of 91.10% less than the figure of $152.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MULN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.7M, up 100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $146.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.3M and the low estimate is $146.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.