Understanding Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) through its ratios

In the latest session, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) closed at $4.17 down -2.11% from its previous closing price of $4.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1161422 shares were traded. NRDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nerdy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on May 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Swenson Christopher C. sold 35,000 shares for $3.90 per share. The transaction valued at 136,500 led to the insider holds 1,320,176 shares of the business.

Cohn Charles K. bought 26,000 shares of NRDY for $101,920 on Jun 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 10,648,359 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Cohn Charles K., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 19,000 shares for $3.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,340 and bolstered with 10,622,359 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NRDY now has a Market Capitalization of 417.56M and an Enterprise Value of 328.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRDY has reached a high of $4.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4344, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8850.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NRDY has traded an average of 975.64K shares per day and 1.13M over the past ten days. A total of 91.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.14M. Insiders hold about 12.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NRDY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.87M, compared to 4.76M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.94% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.12 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $46.05M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $47M to a low estimate of $45.34M. As of the current estimate, Nerdy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.19M, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.81M, an increase of 28.50% over than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.9M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.66M, up 20.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $251.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.71M and the low estimate is $235.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.