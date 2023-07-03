Understanding Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)’s financial health through ratios

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) closed the day trading at $0.73 down -3.69% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0280 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2031470 shares were traded. VXRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7548 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7300.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VXRT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Watson W. Mark bought 20,000 shares for $0.76 per share. The transaction valued at 15,140 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VXRT now has a Market Capitalization of 114.91M and an Enterprise Value of 66.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 159.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 95.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VXRT has reached a high of $4.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9878, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1723.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VXRT traded about 2.32M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VXRT traded about 4.22M shares per day. A total of 135.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 130.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VXRT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.66M with a Short Ratio of 21.66M, compared to 18.71M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.29% and a Short% of Float of 14.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VXRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.37M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107k, up 1,414.00% from the average estimate.