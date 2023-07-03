Understanding Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) through its ratios

In the latest session, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) closed at $1.38 up 4.55% from its previous closing price of $1.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509764 shares were traded. VIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Whitley Richard James sold 1,800 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 466 led to the insider holds 700 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 24.20M and an Enterprise Value of 18.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRI has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2868, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6963.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VIRI has traded an average of 2.91M shares per day and 783.69k over the past ten days. A total of 18.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.40M. Insiders hold about 12.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 524.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 327.48k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.37.