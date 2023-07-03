United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) was $7.89 for the day, up 0.51% from the previous closing price of $7.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5009926 shares were traded. UMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.85.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, HSBC Securities on April 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Reduce and sets its target price to $6.46 from $6.80 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UMC now has a Market Capitalization of 19.55B and an Enterprise Value of 15.22B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UMC has reached a high of $8.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.54.

Shares Statistics:

UMC traded an average of 6.39M shares per day over the past three months and 5.91M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.25B. Shares short for UMC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 49.4M with a Short Ratio of 49.40M, compared to 51.02M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.60, UMC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.59. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 45.86%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.31. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for UMC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 07, 2008 when the company split stock in a 1045:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.77B. As of the current estimate, United Microelectronics Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.42B, an estimated decrease of -26.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B, a decrease of -19.60% over than the figure of -$26.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.85B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.08B, down -17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.08B and the low estimate is $7.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.