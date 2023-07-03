Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Tellurian Inc. (TELL)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6408371 shares were traded. TELL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tellurian Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $1.50 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when SOUKI CHARIF sold 195,220 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 236,216 led to the insider holds 1,659,639 shares of the business.

SOUKI CHARIF sold 187,257 shares of TELL for $235,944 on Apr 04. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,854,859 shares after completing the transaction at $1.26 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, SOUKI CHARIF, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 630,405 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 788,006 and left with 2,042,116 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TELL now has a Market Capitalization of 793.56M and an Enterprise Value of 1.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TELL has reached a high of $4.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3152, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8946.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TELL has traded an average of 10.43M shares per day and 12M over the past ten days. A total of 537.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 485.58M. Insiders hold about 6.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TELL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 77.11M with a Short Ratio of 77.11M, compared to 69.55M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.70% and a Short% of Float of 14.44%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $63.44M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $106.23M to a low estimate of $38.7M. As of the current estimate, Tellurian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.35M, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $58.19M, a decrease of -31.30% less than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TELL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $424.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $269.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $391.93M, down -31.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $377.77M and the low estimate is $204M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.