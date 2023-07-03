Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) Shares Rise by 2.95% to Close at $49.94

As of close of business last night, Vaxcyte Inc.’s stock clocked out at $49.94, up 2.95% from its previous closing price of $48.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 844810 shares were traded. PCVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PCVX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.90 and its Current Ratio is at 15.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Lukatch Heath sold 315 shares for $46.12 per share. The transaction valued at 14,526 led to the insider holds 3,125 shares of the business.

Lukatch Heath sold 335 shares of PCVX for $14,717 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 3,125 shares after completing the transaction at $43.93 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Lukatch Heath, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,335 shares for $46.13 each. As a result, the insider received 199,989 and left with 3,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PCVX now has a Market Capitalization of 4.55B and an Enterprise Value of 3.74B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $54.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PCVX traded 974.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.88M with a Short Ratio of 6.88M, compared to 6.8M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.30%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.56 and -$3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.05. EPS for the following year is -$3.35, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.97 and -$3.96.