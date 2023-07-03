Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Records 3.48 million Shares Traded, Reaches $16.88 High

After finishing at $15.62 in the prior trading day, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) closed at $16.21, up 3.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3479259 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VKTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Rowland Charles A Jr sold 40,000 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,000 led to the insider holds 30,000 shares of the business.

MACARTNEY LAWSON sold 16,000 shares of VKTX for $384,000 on May 16. The Director now owns 47,965 shares after completing the transaction at $24.00 per share. On May 01, another insider, Lian Brian, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 45,000 shares for $22.45 each. As a result, the insider received 1,010,250 and left with 2,197,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VKTX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.56B and an Enterprise Value of 1.43B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $25.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.06M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.78M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 78.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.03M. Insiders hold about 6.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.07M with a Short Ratio of 11.07M, compared to 12.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.08% and a Short% of Float of 12.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.96, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$1.24.