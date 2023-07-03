Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $23.79

As of close of business last night, Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.79, down -0.63% from its previous closing price of $23.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 829335 shares were traded. VRDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.64.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRDN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.90 and its Current Ratio is at 12.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Meisner Lara sold 27 shares for $28.35 per share. The transaction valued at 765 led to the insider holds 29,971 shares of the business.

Meisner Lara sold 2,269 shares of VRDN for $63,577 on Jun 15. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 29,971 shares after completing the transaction at $28.02 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Meisner Lara, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 5,126 shares for $25.02 each. As a result, the insider received 128,253 and left with 29,971 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRDN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 798.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 603.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 483.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRDN has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRDN traded 669.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 977.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.68M. Insiders hold about 1.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VRDN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.07M with a Short Ratio of 6.07M, compared to 4.36M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.06% and a Short% of Float of 14.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.97 and a low estimate of -$1.69, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.22, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$1.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.33 and -$6.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.35. EPS for the following year is -$4.93, with 14 analysts recommending between -$3.54 and -$5.89.