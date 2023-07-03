Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) was $28.49 for the day, up 0.42% from the previous closing price of $28.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12862608 shares were traded. WBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WBA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on June 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $34 from $46 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares for $181.17 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000,021 led to the insider holds 33,090,404 shares of the business.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of WBA for $50,000,090 on May 11. The 10% Owner now owns 33,366,388 shares after completing the transaction at $170.77 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, BREWER ROSALIND G, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $33.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 339,510 and bolstered with 369,945 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBA now has a Market Capitalization of 24.49B and an Enterprise Value of 59.96B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WBA has reached a high of $42.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.11.

Shares Statistics:

WBA traded an average of 8.23M shares per day over the past three months and 16.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 863.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 714.48M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WBA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 30.4M with a Short Ratio of 30.40M, compared to 30.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, WBA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.95. The current Payout Ratio is 38.21% for WBA, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.12 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.16. EPS for the following year is $4.23, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.85 and $3.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.76B to a low estimate of $33.59B. As of the current estimate, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.45B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $135.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.7B, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $144.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.31B and the low estimate is $141.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.