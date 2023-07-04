2 analysts offer recommendations for PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) stock

The price of PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED) closed at $0.90 in the last session, down -1.62% from day before closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0045 from its previous closing price. On the day, 88160 shares were traded. PED stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9290 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PED’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on April 06, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $0.80 from $1.20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when KUKES SIMON G bought 130,453 shares for $0.89 per share. The transaction valued at 116,586 led to the insider holds 7,021,950 shares of the business.

KUKES SIMON G bought 500,000 shares of PED for $518,900 on Mar 31. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,891,497 shares after completing the transaction at $1.04 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, Clark Moore, who serves as the Executive VP of the company, sold 174,666 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider received 183,399 and left with 600,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PED now has a Market Capitalization of 79.89M and an Enterprise Value of 65.81M. As of this moment, PEDEVCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PED has reached a high of $1.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0219.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PED traded on average about 162.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 129.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.24M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PED as of Jun 14, 2023 were 60.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 52.68k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.5M to a low estimate of $9.5M. As of the current estimate, PEDEVCO Corp.’s year-ago sales were $9.55M, an estimated decrease of -0.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.5M, an increase of 27.10% over than the figure of -$0.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PED’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.03M, up 16.90% from the average estimate.