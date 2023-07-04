8 analysts offer recommendations for Merit Medical Systems Inc. (MMSI) stock

The price of Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI) closed at $82.51 in the last session, down -1.35% from day before closing price of $83.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 104747 shares were traded. MMSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MMSI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 68.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on December 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $72 from $73 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 16 when Peterson Neil sold 8,000 shares for $68.75 per share. The transaction valued at 550,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

LAMPROPOULOS FRED P sold 24,977 shares of MMSI for $1,705,052 on Mar 14. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 967,916 shares after completing the transaction at $68.26 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Voigt Michel James, who serves as the CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $68.31 each. As a result, the insider received 136,620 and left with 515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MMSI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.80B and an Enterprise Value of 5.00B. As of this moment, Merit’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MMSI has reached a high of $85.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MMSI traded on average about 272.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 385.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.62M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MMSI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 737.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.74M, compared to 773.06k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.91 and $2.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $3.18.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $310.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.4M to a low estimate of $309.01M. As of the current estimate, Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $294.98M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $305.75M, an increase of 12.40% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $313.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MMSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.32B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.