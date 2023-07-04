8 analysts offer recommendations for SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN) stock

The price of SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) closed at $27.77 in the last session, up 2.93% from day before closing price of $26.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 253537 shares were traded. SIBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SIBN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when HILLEMAN JERYL L sold 2,081 shares for $28.00 per share. The transaction valued at 58,268 led to the insider holds 15,349 shares of the business.

HILLEMAN JERYL L sold 2,081 shares of SIBN for $59,808 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 17,430 shares after completing the transaction at $28.74 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, RECUPERO ANTHONY J, who serves as the President, Commercial Ops of the company, sold 48 shares for $28.59 each. As a result, the insider received 1,372 and left with 221,202 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIBN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.09B and an Enterprise Value of 1.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIBN has reached a high of $29.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.81.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SIBN traded on average about 448.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 416.08k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 34.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.87M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.42% stake in the company. Shares short for SIBN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 765.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 786.81k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.45. EPS for the following year is -$1.16, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31.04M. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.4M to a low estimate of $30.38M. As of the current estimate, SI-BONE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.59M, an estimated increase of 21.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.17M, an increase of 17.90% less than the figure of $21.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $129M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.41M, up 22.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $154.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $158.09M and the low estimate is $150.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.