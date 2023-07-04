A glimpse at The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of The Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE: SAM) was $312.34 for the day, up 1.26% from the previous closing price of $308.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61385 shares were traded. SAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $314.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $307.55.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SAM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $386 from $274 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Geist John C sold 10,000 shares for $341.35 per share. The transaction valued at 3,413,518 led to the insider holds 5,573 shares of the business.

Burwick David A sold 1,644 shares of SAM for $536,569 on May 22. The President and CEO now owns 47,910 shares after completing the transaction at $326.38 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Fritsch Annette N, who serves as the VP of Product Design and R&D of the company, sold 220 shares for $318.37 each. As a result, the insider received 70,041 and left with 1,397 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.80B and an Enterprise Value of 3.73B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAM has reached a high of $422.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $299.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 321.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 341.81.

Shares Statistics:

SAM traded an average of 115.84K shares per day over the past three months and 122.71k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.36M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SAM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 302.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 356.68k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.09 and a low estimate of $2.84, while EPS last year was $4.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.99, with high estimates of $4.52 and low estimates of $3.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.69 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.23. EPS for the following year is $10.41, with 12 analysts recommending between $12.17 and $8.94.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $647.5M to a low estimate of $580.1M. As of the current estimate, The Boston Beer Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $616.24M, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $596.64M, an increase of 5.10% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $611.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $589.62M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.16B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.