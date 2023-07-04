Aadi Bioscience Inc. (AADI) Stocks Hit Low of $6.53 Before Closing at $6.80

In the latest session, Aadi Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI) closed at $6.80 down -0.58% from its previous closing price of $6.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62654 shares were traded. AADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aadi Bioscience Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Desai Neil sold 7,260 shares for $8.19 per share. The transaction valued at 59,453 led to the insider holds 1,789,543 shares of the business.

Desai Neil sold 17,315 shares of AADI for $140,418 on Jun 05. The Executive Chairman now owns 1,796,803 shares after completing the transaction at $8.11 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Desai Neil, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 12,443 shares for $7.99 each. As a result, the insider received 99,421 and left with 1,814,118 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AADI now has a Market Capitalization of 170.57M and an Enterprise Value of 20.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AADI has reached a high of $14.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.68.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AADI has traded an average of 121.29K shares per day and 213.77k over the past ten days. A total of 26.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.64M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AADI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.29M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.56 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.32 and -$2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.52. EPS for the following year is -$2.71, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.34 and -$3.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.35M to a low estimate of $6M. As of the current estimate, Aadi Bioscience Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.44M, an estimated increase of 80.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.57M, an increase of 74.30% less than the figure of $80.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.25M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.22M, up 65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.1M and the low estimate is $28.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.