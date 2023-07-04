AAON Inc. (AAON)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of AAON Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) closed at $95.82 in the last session, up 1.07% from day before closing price of $94.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 86906 shares were traded. AAON stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AAON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Fields Gary D sold 30,000 shares for $93.80 per share. The transaction valued at 2,814,000 led to the insider holds 39,729 shares of the business.

Thompson Rebecca sold 6,900 shares of AAON for $655,500 on Jun 07. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 10,072 shares after completing the transaction at $95.00 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Kidwell Casey, who serves as the VP, Administration of the company, sold 3,197 shares for $95.01 each. As a result, the insider received 303,747 and left with 2,446 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAON now has a Market Capitalization of 5.18B and an Enterprise Value of 5.27B. As of this moment, AAON’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 43.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 28.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AAON is 0.82, which has changed by 6,697.78% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AAON has reached a high of $104.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 80.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AAON traded on average about 335.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 328.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.27M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AAON as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 1.23M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AAON is 0.48, which was 0.55 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 24.60% for AAON, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.76, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.79. EPS for the following year is $3.28, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.33 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $276.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $283M to a low estimate of $268.4M. As of the current estimate, AAON Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.81M, an estimated increase of 32.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $290.56M, an increase of 29.90% less than the figure of $32.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $314.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $270.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $888.79M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.31B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.