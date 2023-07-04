Absolute Software Corporation (ABST)’s EPS estimates by 3 analysts

As of close of business last night, Absolute Software Corporation’s stock clocked out at $11.42, down -0.35% from its previous closing price of $11.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 139384 shares were traded. ABST stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.42.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ABST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Securities on February 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 25,000 shares for $7.48 per share. The transaction valued at 187,095 led to the insider holds 5,506,989 shares of the business.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 2,562 shares of ABST for $19,240 on Mar 24. The 10% Owner now owns 5,481,989 shares after completing the transaction at $7.51 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Edenbrook Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $7.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,323 and bolstered with 5,479,427 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABST now has a Market Capitalization of 608.00M and an Enterprise Value of 825.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABST has reached a high of $12.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ABST traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.52M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.04% stake in the company. Shares short for ABST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 213.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 749.54k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $61.26M. It ranges from a high estimate of $62.33M to a low estimate of $60.6M. As of the current estimate, Absolute Software Corporation’s year-ago sales were $52.53M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.1M, an increase of 10.30% less than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $59.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $231.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $231.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $197.31M, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $263.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270.9M and the low estimate is $256M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.