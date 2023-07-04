Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs ACTG

After finishing at $4.16 in the prior trading day, Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ: ACTG) closed at $4.10, down -1.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83804 shares were traded. ACTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1738 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on May 22, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Soncini Jason W. bought 12,500 shares for $3.96 per share. The transaction valued at 49,500 led to the insider holds 156,043 shares of the business.

McNulty Martin D. Jr. bought 40,000 shares of ACTG for $150,000 on May 24. The Interim CEO now owns 100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.75 per share. On May 15, another insider, Hoover Kirsten, who serves as the Interim CFO of the company, sold 12,495 shares for $4.00 each. As a result, the insider received 49,980 and left with 65,455 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACTG now has a Market Capitalization of 242.99M and an Enterprise Value of -154.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACTG has reached a high of $5.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0888, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0613.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 328.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 817.81k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.63M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACTG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 405.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 420.88k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.02.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16M to a low estimate of $16M. As of the current estimate, Acacia Research Corporation’s year-ago sales were $16.72M, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $16M, an increase of 0.80% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.22M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64M and the low estimate is $64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.