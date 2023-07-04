Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) closed at $3.80 in the last session, down -1.81% from day before closing price of $3.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 331647 shares were traded. ARAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7350.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ARAY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Winter Suzanne C sold 17,085 shares for $3.82 per share. The transaction valued at 65,265 led to the insider holds 1,492,073 shares of the business.

Chalke Sandeep sold 26,168 shares of ARAY for $92,896 on Jun 01. The SVP, Chief Commercial Officer now owns 542,232 shares after completing the transaction at $3.55 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Pervaiz Ali, who serves as the SVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 2,637 shares for $3.55 each. As a result, the insider received 9,361 and left with 405,855 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARAY now has a Market Capitalization of 373.43M and an Enterprise Value of 489.39M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 60.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5946, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7086.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ARAY traded on average about 698.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.97M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.47M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.19M, compared to 4.88M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.18 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $121.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $124.5M to a low estimate of $118.62M. As of the current estimate, Accuray Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $110.02M, an estimated increase of 10.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $107.81M, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $10.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $453.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $451.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.91M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $479.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.55M and the low estimate is $475M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.