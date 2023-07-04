Achilles Therapeutics plc (ACHL) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.44

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) closed the day trading at $0.94 down -0.67% from the previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 154201 shares were traded. ACHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9834 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9254.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACHL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 26, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACHL now has a Market Capitalization of 39.52M and an Enterprise Value of -111.34M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHL has reached a high of $3.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9555, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3373.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACHL traded about 131.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACHL traded about 86.92k shares per day. A total of 39.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.91M. Insiders hold about 5.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 28.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 14.81k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$2.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.32. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$2.42.