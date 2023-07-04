Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Stock Closes down -0.55% on Monday Trading

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) closed the day trading at $113.15 down -0.55% from the previous closing price of $113.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 292606 shares were traded. WMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WMS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $114 from $107 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when MAKOWSKI TIM A sold 3,000 shares for $109.25 per share. The transaction valued at 327,750 led to the insider holds 8,647 shares of the business.

HUEBERT MICHAEL G. sold 10,000 shares of WMS for $1,055,700 on Jun 09. The Executive Vice President now owns 36,798 shares after completing the transaction at $105.57 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, HARVEY DARIN S., who serves as the EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $102.65 each. As a result, the insider received 718,550 and left with 5,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WMS now has a Market Capitalization of 9.04B and an Enterprise Value of 10.16B. As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WMS has reached a high of $153.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $75.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 96.76.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WMS traded about 638.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WMS traded about 730.57k shares per day. A total of 80.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.73M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WMS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 4.51M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.48% and a Short% of Float of 8.63%.

Dividends & Splits

WMS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.48 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.68.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.62 and a low estimate of $1.36, while EPS last year was $2.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.63 and $4.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $5.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.78 and $5.54.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $748.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $758M to a low estimate of $743.11M. As of the current estimate, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $914.19M, an estimated decrease of -18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $770.06M, a decrease of -16.90% over than the figure of -$18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $792M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $752.42M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.07B, down -10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.