ALLETE Inc. (ALE) Stock Closes up 0.83% on Monday Trading

ALLETE Inc. (NYSE: ALE) closed the day trading at $58.45 up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $57.97. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 109438 shares were traded. ALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $58.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $54 from $63 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.31B and an Enterprise Value of 5.23B. As of this moment, ALLETE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALE has reached a high of $67.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.85.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALE traded about 290.11K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALE traded about 373.42k shares per day. A total of 57.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.94M. Insiders hold about 0.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 833.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 800.11k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.91%.

Dividends & Splits

ALE’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.71, up from 2.63 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.68. The current Payout Ratio is 61.30% for ALE, which recently paid a dividend on May 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 20, 2004 when the company split stock in a 1:3 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.92 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.72. EPS for the following year is $4.08, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.18 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $446.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $564.9M to a low estimate of $379M. As of the current estimate, ALLETE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $373.1M, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $453.47M, an increase of 28.40% over than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $564.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $395M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.57B, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.84B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.