Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs AAU

After finishing at $0.13 in the prior trading day, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: AAU) closed at $0.13, down -0.51%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0008 from its previous closing price. On the day, 65373 shares were traded. AAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1280.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AAU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.80 and its Current Ratio is at 23.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAU now has a Market Capitalization of 18.19M and an Enterprise Value of 17.26M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAU has reached a high of $0.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1252, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2003.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 427.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 218.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 137.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.98M. Insiders hold about 7.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AAU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 532.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 793.89k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.04.