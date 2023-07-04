Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) was $9.89 for the day, down -3.79% from the previous closing price of $10.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 52008 shares were traded. ALPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ALPN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALPN now has a Market Capitalization of 494.05M and an Enterprise Value of 311.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALPN has reached a high of $12.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.76.

Shares Statistics:

ALPN traded an average of 172.99K shares per day over the past three months and 435.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.84M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALPN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.73, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$2.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $7.6M. As of the current estimate, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.29M, an estimated increase of 67.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.06M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.7M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.