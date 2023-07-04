AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) closed at $10.42 in the last session, down -0.10% from day before closing price of $10.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 157973 shares were traded. ALCC stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ALCC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALCC now has a Market Capitalization of 667.64M and an Enterprise Value of 667.93M. As of this moment, AltC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 89.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALCC has reached a high of $10.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ALCC traded on average about 335.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 239.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.55M. Insiders hold about 2.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ALCC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 21.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 17.57k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.03% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.