Analyst EPS estimates for Avangrid Inc. (AGR) stock

After finishing at $37.68 in the prior trading day, Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) closed at $37.76, up 0.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 267245 shares were traded. AGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Solomont Alan D bought 129 shares for $38.78 per share. The transaction valued at 5,003 led to the insider holds 9,490 shares of the business.

Solomont Alan D bought 119 shares of AGR for $4,998 on Feb 01. The Director now owns 9,361 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Solomont Alan D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 117 shares for $43.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,070 and bolstered with 9,242 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGR now has a Market Capitalization of 14.49B and an Enterprise Value of 24.58B. As of this moment, Avangrid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGR has reached a high of $51.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 608.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 626.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 386.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 70.75M. Insiders hold about 81.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.23M, compared to 4.21M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.39%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AGR’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.76, compared to 1.76 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.71.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.42 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.13. EPS for the following year is $2.29, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.94B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Avangrid Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B, an increase of 12.40% over than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.89B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.92B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.81B and the low estimate is $7.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.