Analyst EPS estimates for Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) stock

After finishing at $41.31 in the prior trading day, Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) closed at $41.70, up 0.94%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 150859 shares were traded. EPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EPC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 05, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when HILL JOHN N sold 4,390 shares for $42.89 per share. The transaction valued at 188,277 led to the insider holds 72,725 shares of the business.

O’Toole Eric F sold 4,000 shares of EPC for $175,817 on May 17. The President, North America now owns 13,688 shares after completing the transaction at $43.95 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, HILL JOHN N, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $41.61 each. As a result, the insider received 52,023 and left with 74,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.11B and an Enterprise Value of 3.39B. As of this moment, Edgewell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPC has reached a high of $46.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 421.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 452.06k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 51.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.66M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EPC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 3.11M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, EPC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.60, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.47%. The current Payout Ratio is 32.80% for EPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1349:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.77, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.52 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $2.83, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.06 and $2.54.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $644.21M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $649.39M to a low estimate of $640.59M. As of the current estimate, Edgewell Personal Care Company’s year-ago sales were $623.8M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $543.81M, an increase of 1.30% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $547M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $537M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.17B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.34B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.