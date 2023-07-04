Analyst EPS estimates for PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) stock

After finishing at $18.28 in the prior trading day, PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) closed at $18.17, down -0.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 189924 shares were traded. PUBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PUBM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on April 13, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Pantelick Steven sold 15,000 shares for $18.18 per share. The transaction valued at 272,660 led to the insider holds 12,595 shares of the business.

Kumar Mukul sold 6,294 shares of PUBM for $114,059 on Jun 02. The President, Engineering now owns 7,082 shares after completing the transaction at $18.12 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Goel Rajeev K., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $17.74 each. As a result, the insider received 133,032 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PUBM now has a Market Capitalization of 960.85M and an Enterprise Value of 813.15M. As of this moment, PubMatic’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 44.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.16 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PUBM has reached a high of $23.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.45.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 465.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 398.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 52.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.76M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PUBM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.76M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.75 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $59.75M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.9M to a low estimate of $59.25M. As of the current estimate, PubMatic Inc.’s year-ago sales were $63.03M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $65.78M, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $67.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.3M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PUBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $276.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $257.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $265.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $256.38M, up 3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $301.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $325.19M and the low estimate is $283.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.