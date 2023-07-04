Analysts predict EPS of -$0.33 for Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)’s current quarter

After finishing at $37.03 in the prior trading day, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) closed at $35.61, down -3.83%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 90718 shares were traded. FLGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FLGT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $40 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Xie Jian sold 1,433 shares for $40.30 per share. The transaction valued at 57,744 led to the insider holds 425,794 shares of the business.

Kim Paul sold 1,403 shares of FLGT for $56,535 on Jun 02. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 228,890 shares after completing the transaction at $40.30 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Gao Hanlin, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $40.30 each. As a result, the insider received 40,296 and left with 914,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLGT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 634.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLGT has reached a high of $65.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 208.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 218.65k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 29.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.49M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FLGT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 667.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 809.48k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.25% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.23.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $62.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.2M to a low estimate of $62.09M. As of the current estimate, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.34M, an estimated decrease of -50.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.84M, a decrease of -31.20% over than the figure of -$50.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.41M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $257.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.97M, down -58.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $298.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $320.5M and the low estimate is $280.26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.