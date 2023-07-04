Analysts predict EPS of $0 for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA)’s current quarter

After finishing at $6.80 in the prior trading day, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: LOMA) closed at $6.90, up 1.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 129812 shares were traded. LOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOMA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LOMA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.66B and an Enterprise Value of 1.75B. As of this moment, Loma’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 265.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1326.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.01 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOMA has reached a high of $7.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 250.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 609.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.70M. Shares short for LOMA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 440.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 717.52k on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LOMA’s forward annual dividend rate was 29.98, compared to 1.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 440.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.24. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $212.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $212.66M to a low estimate of $212.66M. As of the current estimate, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima’s year-ago sales were $157.6M, an estimated increase of 34.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $266.61M, an increase of 80.80% over than the figure of $34.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $266.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.61M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $922.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $852.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $887.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.6M, up 40.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.72B and the low estimate is $789.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.