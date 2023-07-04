Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

In the latest session, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) closed at $10.12 down -0.30% from its previous closing price of $10.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 356794 shares were traded. ACRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Donohoe Bryan Patrick sold 15,072 shares for $10.91 per share. The transaction valued at 164,436 led to the insider holds 157,282 shares of the business.

FEINGOLD ANTON sold 3,166 shares of ACRE for $34,414 on Jan 10. The Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary now owns 53,865 shares after completing the transaction at $10.87 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACRE now has a Market Capitalization of 553.83M. As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACRE has reached a high of $13.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACRE has traded an average of 768.99K shares per day and 676.76k over the past ten days. A total of 54.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.36M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACRE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 3.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.15% and a Short% of Float of 5.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ACRE is 1.32, from 1.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.28.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $26.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $28.6M to a low estimate of $25.3M. As of the current estimate, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s year-ago sales were $25.15M, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.42M, an increase of 10.60% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $29.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $101.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $107.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.85M, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $113.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $118.3M and the low estimate is $106M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.