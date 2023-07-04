Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV)

In the latest session, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) closed at $9.26 up 2.89% from its previous closing price of $9.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76976 shares were traded. KALV stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.60 and its Current Ratio is at 16.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Crockett Thomas Andrew sold 5,627 shares for $10.14 per share. The transaction valued at 57,083 led to the insider holds 128,050 shares of the business.

Palleiko Benjamin L sold 4,037 shares of KALV for $40,953 on May 18. The President, CFO, CBO & Sec’y now owns 78,126 shares after completing the transaction at $10.14 per share. On May 18, another insider, Audhya Paul K., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 2,780 shares for $10.14 each. As a result, the insider received 28,201 and left with 13,014 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KALV now has a Market Capitalization of 307.52M and an Enterprise Value of 144.32M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 76.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALV has reached a high of $17.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KALV has traded an average of 214.58K shares per day and 183.27k over the past ten days. A total of 28.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.98M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KALV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.73M, compared to 3.42M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.93% and a Short% of Float of 11.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.94 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$1.29, while EPS last year was -$0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.89, with high estimates of -$0.83 and low estimates of -$0.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.22 and -$4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.6. EPS for the following year is -$2.91, with 5 analysts recommending between -$2.7 and -$3.14.