Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)

In the latest session, OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) closed at $42.91 down -2.14% from its previous closing price of $43.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55326 shares were traded. KIDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 14, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $77 from $70 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 26 when Hite Fred sold 4,356 shares for $43.69 per share. The transaction valued at 190,304 led to the insider holds 97,267 shares of the business.

Odle Gregory A sold 3,333 shares of KIDS for $166,969 on Apr 27. The President of Scoliosis now owns 83,241 shares after completing the transaction at $50.10 per share. On Apr 25, another insider, Odle Gregory A, who serves as the President of Scoliosis of the company, sold 828 shares for $50.02 each. As a result, the insider received 41,420 and left with 86,574 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KIDS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.01B and an Enterprise Value of 903.44M. As of this moment, OrthoPediatrics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 249.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 85.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KIDS has reached a high of $60.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KIDS has traded an average of 93.28K shares per day and 93.48k over the past ten days. A total of 22.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.35M. Insiders hold about 30.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KIDS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.08M, compared to 1.09M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.64% and a Short% of Float of 8.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.81 and -$1.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.95. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$1.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $39.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $40.66M to a low estimate of $38.64M. As of the current estimate, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s year-ago sales were $32.93M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.11M, an increase of 17.60% less than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.83M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.1M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KIDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $149M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $122.29M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $181.99M and the low estimate is $174.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.