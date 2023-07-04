Analysts provide stock recommendations for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) closed the day trading at $1.24 up 1.59% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 141626 shares were traded. CBAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CBAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CBAT now has a Market Capitalization of 108.59M and an Enterprise Value of 121.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.58 whereas that against EBITDA is 57.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBAT has reached a high of $1.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0711.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CBAT traded about 246.00K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CBAT traded about 186.33k shares per day. A total of 89.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.57M. Insiders hold about 20.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CBAT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.37% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $262.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $262.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $262.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $214.8M, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $301.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $301.8M and the low estimate is $301.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.