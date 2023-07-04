Analyzing Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Arcellx Inc.’s stock clocked out at $31.19, down -1.36% from its previous closing price of $31.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 251278 shares were traded. ACLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.25.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACLX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on May 18, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Carroll Jill sold 25,556 shares for $44.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,133,317 led to the insider holds 2,487,674 shares of the business.

Carroll Jill sold 315,164 shares of ACLX for $13,079,306 on May 31. The Director now owns 2,513,230 shares after completing the transaction at $41.50 per share. On May 31, another insider, Elghandour Rami, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,600 shares for $44.27 each. As a result, the insider received 115,099 and left with 36,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACLX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.50B and an Enterprise Value of 1.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 84.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 58.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has reached a high of $48.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACLX traded 646.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.95M. Insiders hold about 15.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.54M, compared to 6.07M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.63% and a Short% of Float of 15.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.52 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.9 and -$3.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.39. EPS for the following year is -$3.1, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.54 and -$4.98.