Analyzing Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Calavo Growers Inc.’s stock clocked out at $29.40, up 1.31% from its previous closing price of $29.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80862 shares were traded. CVGW stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.74.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CVGW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 124.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 138.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when COLE LECIL E bought 50,000 shares for $27.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,398,000 led to the insider holds 440,000 shares of the business.

COLE LECIL E bought 16,747 shares of CVGW for $419,345 on Mar 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 390,000 shares after completing the transaction at $25.04 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, COLE LECIL E, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 33,253 shares for $23.91 each. As a result, the insider paid 795,079 and bolstered with 373,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVGW now has a Market Capitalization of 538.51M and an Enterprise Value of 618.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 46.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVGW has reached a high of $45.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CVGW traded 131.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 165.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.05M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CVGW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 733.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 699.98k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.13% and a Short% of Float of 5.13%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, CVGW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.75.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.7 and $0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $278.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $305M to a low estimate of $261M. As of the current estimate, Calavo Growers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $341.99M, an estimated decrease of -18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $262.15M, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of -$18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $275M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVGW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $982.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, down -15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $1.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.