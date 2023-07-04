Analyzing Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)’s quick and current ratios

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) closed the day trading at $3.73 up 1.08% from the previous closing price of $3.69. On the day, 263720 shares were traded. DSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DSX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on September 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DSX now has a Market Capitalization of 397.01M and an Enterprise Value of 902.09M. As of this moment, Diana’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSX has reached a high of $6.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7970, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9904.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DSX traded about 446.04K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DSX traded about 339.91k shares per day. A total of 97.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.54M. Insiders hold about 17.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DSX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.5M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.66%.

Dividends & Splits

DSX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 20.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 20.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.13, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $70.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $70.19M to a low estimate of $70.19M. As of the current estimate, Diana Shipping Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.52M, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.89M, a decrease of -9.40% less than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $66.89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.89M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $277M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $269.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $273.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $289.97M, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $301M and the low estimate is $242.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.