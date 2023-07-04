Analyzing Guardant Health Inc. (GH)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Guardant Health Inc.’s stock clocked out at $35.29, down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $35.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 482134 shares were traded. GH stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on May 26, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $28 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Joyce Meghan V. sold 2,766 shares for $37.55 per share. The transaction valued at 103,863 led to the insider holds 4,224 shares of the business.

Kalia Kumud bought 2,981 shares of GH for $97,498 on Jun 09. The Chief Information Officer now owns 5,193 shares after completing the transaction at $32.71 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Eltoukhy Helmy, who serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 8,600 shares for $26.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,928 and bolstered with 2,049,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.25B and an Enterprise Value of 4.68B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GH has reached a high of $62.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GH traded 2.18M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.62M with a Short Ratio of 7.62M, compared to 7.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.79%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.31, while EPS last year was -$2.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.47 and -$5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.61. EPS for the following year is -$3.91, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.35 and -$5.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $129.41M. It ranges from a high estimate of $132.9M to a low estimate of $122.6M. As of the current estimate, Guardant Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.14M, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $136.09M, an increase of 15.50% less than the figure of $18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $138.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $133.71M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $545M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $538M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $449.54M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $668.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $709.7M and the low estimate is $625M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.