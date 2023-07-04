Analyzing InterCure Ltd. (INCR)’s quick and current ratios

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) closed the day trading at $1.78 up 4.71% from the previous closing price of $1.70. In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56251 shares were traded. INCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INCR, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INCR now has a Market Capitalization of 76.89M and an Enterprise Value of 100.98M. As of this moment, InterCure’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INCR has reached a high of $6.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1518, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3614.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INCR traded about 46.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INCR traded about 39.8k shares per day. A total of 45.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.43M. Insiders hold about 35.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INCR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 41.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 58.48k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is $1.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $111.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $111.02M to a low estimate of $111.02M. As of the current estimate, InterCure Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $95.28M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $115.68M, an increase of 15.00% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $115.68M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $480.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $456.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $468.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $388.68M, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $585.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.53M and the low estimate is $585.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.