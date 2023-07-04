Analyzing Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.15, up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $13.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80440 shares were traded. OSBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.06.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OSBC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 05, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when COLLINS GARY S bought 900 shares for $16.04 per share. The transaction valued at 14,432 led to the insider holds 127,757 shares of the business.

COLLINS GARY S bought 1,000 shares of OSBC for $13,350 on Sep 16. The VICE CHAIRMAN now owns 126,857 shares after completing the transaction at $13.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSBC now has a Market Capitalization of 590.03M. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSBC has reached a high of $17.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OSBC traded 183.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 158.52k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.72M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OSBC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 512.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.51M, compared to 653.3k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, OSBC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74. The current Payout Ratio is 11.30% for OSBC, which recently paid a dividend on May 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.26 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.08. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $74.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.6M to a low estimate of $73M. As of the current estimate, Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.48M, an estimated increase of 36.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $74.13M, an increase of 20.00% less than the figure of $36.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $75.59M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSBC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $297.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.27M, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $289.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $301.11M and the low estimate is $277.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.