Analyzing Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)’s quick and current ratios

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) closed the day trading at $139.15 down -1.00% from the previous closing price of $140.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 477905 shares were traded. DGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $140.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.50.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DGX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Doherty Catherine T. sold 5,307 shares for $140.55 per share. The transaction valued at 745,899 led to the insider holds 67,810 shares of the business.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E sold 4,754 shares of DGX for $668,175 on Mar 07. The SVP & General Counsel now owns 38,527 shares after completing the transaction at $140.55 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Doherty Catherine T., who serves as the SVP, Regional Businesses of the company, sold 717 shares for $140.63 each. As a result, the insider received 100,832 and left with 67,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DGX now has a Market Capitalization of 15.81B and an Enterprise Value of 20.26B. As of this moment, Quest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGX has reached a high of $158.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.39.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DGX traded about 989.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DGX traded about 1.07M shares per day. A total of 112.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DGX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 3.76M, compared to 4.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Dividends & Splits

DGX’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.84, up from 2.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.90. The current Payout Ratio is 38.40% for DGX, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.39 and a low estimate of $2.11, while EPS last year was $2.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.25, with high estimates of $2.65 and low estimates of $2.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.87 and $8.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.71. EPS for the following year is $9.11, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.42 and $8.68.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $2.25B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3B to a low estimate of $2.18B. As of the current estimate, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $2.45B, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.24B, a decrease of -4.40% over than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.22B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.88B, down -8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.54B and the low estimate is $9.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.