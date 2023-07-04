Analyzing Seagen Inc. (SGEN)’s quick and current ratios

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) closed the day trading at $194.40 up 1.01% from the previous closing price of $192.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 452211 shares were traded. SGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $194.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $192.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on February 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $175 from $155 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when HIMES VAUGHN B sold 16,215 shares for $195.29 per share. The transaction valued at 3,166,571 led to the insider holds 43,837 shares of the business.

ROMP CHARLES R sold 349 shares of SGEN for $66,261 on May 16. The EVP, Commercial U.S. now owns 59,777 shares after completing the transaction at $189.86 per share. On May 15, another insider, WELCH DANIEL G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,864 shares for $200.02 each. As a result, the insider received 372,837 and left with 6,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 35.91B and an Enterprise Value of 34.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -59.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGEN has reached a high of $207.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $116.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 161.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SGEN traded about 1.47M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SGEN traded about 1.35M shares per day. A total of 186.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.63M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SGEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 6.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.96, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.47 and low estimates of -$0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.18 and -$3.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.77, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.58 and -$2.4.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $560.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $581.64M to a low estimate of $538.8M. As of the current estimate, Seagen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $497.5M, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $604.41M, an increase of 31.70% over than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $638.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $552.63M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $2.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.