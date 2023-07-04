Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) was $47.56 for the day, up 0.19% from the previous closing price of $47.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59558 shares were traded. APOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of APOG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $47 from $54 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 25 when JOHNSON GARY ROBERT sold 1,428 shares for $42.73 per share. The transaction valued at 61,018 led to the insider holds 37,642 shares of the business.

Augdahl Mark Richard bought 1,334 shares of APOG for $55,694 on Apr 12. The Interim CFO now owns 8,508 shares after completing the transaction at $41.75 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Jewell Brent C, who serves as the President, AFS of the company, sold 4,500 shares for $45.36 each. As a result, the insider received 204,120 and left with 10,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APOG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 1.25B. As of this moment, Apogee’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APOG has reached a high of $49.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.61.

Shares Statistics:

APOG traded an average of 180.95K shares per day over the past three months and 244.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.80M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.00% stake in the company. Shares short for APOG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 754.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 692.94k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, APOG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.12. The current Payout Ratio is 21.00% for APOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 26, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.21 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.32 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.23. EPS for the following year is $4.35, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.56 and $4.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $376.15M to a low estimate of $366.4M. As of the current estimate, Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $372.11M, an estimated decrease of -0.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, down -0.20% from the average estimate.